Royal D. “Pete” Pruyne, 94, of Athens, Pennsylvania, was welcomed to heaven by his beloved wife of 69 years, Barbara, on Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020, while his daughter was by his side at the Athens Health and Rehabilitation Center, Athens.
He was born on March 15, 1925 in Towanda, Pennsylvania, the son of the late Wallace C. and Myrtle (Hiney) Pruyne.
Royal was a veteran of the U.S. Navy, serving during WWII. He was employed with the Athens Area School District as a maintenance worker, prior to his retirement. He was a jack-of-all-trades, who enjoyed working on anything, but especially TVs over the years.
Royal loved his grandsons and when they were younger, he was their largest supporter of them participating in the Scouting program. He assisted them in building their Pinewood Derby Cars, repairing them on site and was their biggest fan at the races. Royal was a train enthusiast and an avid woodworker. He was a member of the 141st Civil War Reenactment Group and the Athens Borough Fire Department.
He is predeceased by his beloved wife, Barbara (Utter) Pruyne in 2019; sisters, Thelma “Alene” Pruyne, Marvella Sechrist, Marlene Strange and his sister who died in her youth, Wanda Pruyne; brothers, Wallace “Little Man” Pruyne, Arden Pruyne and Richard “Dick” Pruyne.
Pete is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Andrea and Terry Minier of Athens; grandsons, Christopher Minier of Athens and Nicholas Minier of Athens; sister, Joyce Satterly of Sayre; brother, Dale Pruyne of Athens Twp.; and several nieces and nephews.
Family and friends may call from 1 to 2 p.m. on Sunday, March 8, 2020 at the Waverly Methodist Church, 158 Chemung Street, Waverly, NY. A celebration of life service will follow at 2 p.m. at the church with the Rev. Cindy Schulte officiating.
A private burial will be held for the family at their convenience.
Memorial donations may be made in Royal’s memory to: Waverly Methodist Church, 158 Chemung Street, Waverly, NY 14892.
