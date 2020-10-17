Ruby F. (Nichols) Hansell, 97, lifelong resident of Canton, PA., passed away at the Bradford County Manor on Thursday, October 15, 2020. Ruby Frances was born on August 16, 1923 in Rome, PA., a daughter of the late Edwin and Hazel (Platt) Nichols. In 1941 Ruby married the love of her life, William Reid Hansell. They shared 26 years of marriage and raised three children before William’s passing in 1967. Ruby was employed by the Canton Paper as a linotype operator for over forty years until her retirement.
Ruby was an extremely social and personable woman. She enjoyed visits with her family and friends whenever possible. She took pleasure in knitting, crocheting and reading. In her earlier years playing cards with her friends was something she always looked forward too. She was a very giving and strong-willed lady, always determined to find ways to make sure everything went smoothly, even in the toughest of times. Ruby adored her grandchildren and great grandchildren. “Crazy Grandma,” as her grandchildren called her, would make sure she had fun activities planned for their visits and would be found right on the floor playing with them. Ruby was a woman of faith and attended the North Union Christian Church.
Besides her parents and husband, Ruby was predeceased by a brother; Edwin Hansell, sister; Louise Crain and a son in law; Richard Groover.
Surviving Ruby are her children; Sheryl Groover of Canton, William Hansell of Gillett and Kay (Terry) Schanbacher of Northfield, CT., grandchildren; Jon, Amy, Todd, William, Jennifer Karen and Michael, fourteen great grandchildren, four great great grandchildren with another on the way and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
A private family graveside service will be held on Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at Bradford County Memorial Park in Towanda, PA. with Reverend Duane Taylor officiating. Pepper Funeral Home and Cremation Facility, Inc., 578 Springbrook Drive, Canton, PA 17724 is assisting the family with arrangements. Memorial donations in Ruby’s name may be directed to a charity of one’s choice. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.pepperfuneralhomes.com
