Ruby Lynn Boyanowski, age 85 of Camptown, PA passed away peacefully on Tuesday Morning, April 26, 2022 in her home while surrounded by her loving family.
She was born in Lick Creek, WV on June 20, 1936. She was the daughter of Marcus Anderson (d. 1945) and Virginia Bradberry Anderson Handley (d. 2009). On November 27, 1954, Ruby married John Boyanowski (d. June 5, 2003).
In her early years, Ruby was the Secretary of the Camptown Dairy previously owned by her husband John. She was full of kindness and generosity towards her family and friends and loved spending time with them. She enjoyed watching Gunsmoke and The Andy Griffith Show and listening to country music, especially Waylon Jennings. She loved cooking, baking, family gatherings, and shopping trips to Boscov’s.
She was a member of the Camptown Community Church and a member of the Camptown Women’s Civic Club. Ruby loved to baking pies, cookies, and bread for the community.
She so loved the Lord and we’ll miss our “Sweet Mama.”
Ruby is survived by her four children: Gary Dunn (Francis) of Camptown, PA, Mike Boyanowski (Bonnie) of Camptown, PA, Cathy Gorham (Christopher) of Reno, NV, and Karen Howard (Fred) of Carson City, NV; and her grandchildren: Jason Dunn, Justin Dunn (Sarah), Kelly Boyanowski, Jenny Dickinson (Scott), Jennifer God, Dale God II, Jamin Gorham, Jackson Gorham, Stephanie Haverly, Zack “Nate” Young, Tara Gregg (Wesley), Kara Jarrett (Paul), and Kristen Howard. She is also survived by her siblings, Barbara Jo Fitch, Eva Bjustrom, and Joy Handley; and her brothers/sisters-in-law: Donnie and Janice Boyanowski, Arthur Boyanowski, Ronald and Beverly Boyanowski, Naomi Anderson, and Barbara Marabell. Ruby is also survived by many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Along with her husband, mother, and father, Ruby is preceded in death by her daughter, Patricia Haverly (d. May 31, 2018); her siblings, Lila Hayes, Jerry Anderson, Richard Price, and William Handley; and her step-father, Harvey Handley (d. 2011).
A funeral service for Ruby will be held on Monday, May 2, 2022 at 1:00 PM from the Camptown Community Church, 5515 PA-706, Wyalusing, PA 18853 with Reverend David Dewing of the church officiating. Interment at the Camptown Cemetery will follow the service. Family and friends may call at the church from 11:00 AM until the time of service.
Arrangements are entrusted with the Sheldon Funeral Home, 155 Church St., Wyalusing, PA 18853. Online condolences may be made at, www.SheldonFuneralHomes.com
Donations may be made in Ruby’s name to the Camptown Community Church, 5515 PA-706, Wyalusing, PA 18853.
