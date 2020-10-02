Ruby (Morgan) Blow, age 74 of Mainesburg, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020 at the Troy Community Hospital in Troy. She was born on Aug. 19, 1946 in Troy, a daughter of George N. and Lucille (Wilkins) Morgan. Ruby was the loving wife of George Blow. Ruby was a hard worker and devout Christian. She enjoyed the days she spent working alongside her family on their dairy farm. She also worked as a real estate agent for many years and delivered mail and newspapers. Her heart overflowed with love for her family, many foster children, and especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She enjoyed traveling with her family, working in her flower beds, and cooking special foods for family gatherings. Ruby was a member of The North Street Community Church. She was a generous woman with a huge heart and gave to many.
Ruby is survived by her husband, George; daughters, Shelley (Fred) Walcheski of Troy, Beth Eckert of Troy, Georgia (Dave) Graybill of Troy, Janet (Greg) Jackson of Shinglehouse, Deidra Blow of IN, and Myria Blow of Troy; sisters, Yvonne (Larry) Smith and Linda (Floyd) McCaslin, both of Mainesburg; sister-in-law, Margaret “Peggy” Morgan of Mainesburg; grandchildren, Travis (Caitlyn) Walcheski, Tyler Walcheski, Megan Eckert, Emily Eckert, Johannah Eckert, Lydia Eckert, Nathaniel Graybill, Morgan Graybill, Dustin Jackson and Samantha Jackson; great grandchildren, James Walcheski, Sloane Frey, Matthias Frey, Zoe Billings and Jaelyn Billings. She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Vernon Morgan.
Family and friends are invited to call on Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020 from 2-4 p.m. at the North Street Community Church, 177 North Street, Canton. A memorial service will immediately follow at 4 p.m. Arrangements have been entrusted to Buckheit Funeral Chapel and Crematory, 637 S. Main St., Mansfield, visit www.buckheitfcandcrematory.com for more information.
