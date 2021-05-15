Rudolph D. Vogel, 92, of Rochester, N.Y., passed away Tuesday, May 4, 2021 at Unity Hospital after a lingering illness.
He was born March 27, 1929, one of four children born to John and Emma Orlowski Vogel of Dushore, Pa.
His mother passed when he was young, and later his father met and married Gladys Potter Vogel. Together they had five children: Mary Alice, Joan, Richard, Thomas, and Thelma.
After Rudy received an honorable discharge from the Army, he moved to Rochester, N.Y. It was there he met and married his wife, Joan Fishbaugh. Together they had one son, Dean. They celebrated over 50 years of marriage before his wife passed away. His son, Dean, also passed away at age 40 because of an aneurysm.
Rudy worked at the Davenport Machine and Tool Company, retiring after 37 years in 1992. He was a member of Mason Lodge #0154 and American Legion Post 1830 in Chili, N.Y. In his free time he enjoyed fishing and golfing. He had a wonderful sense of humor, was a worker,
a fun, loving, kind and caring man. He and his wife loved and adored animals, always had a pet in their house, and supported the local animal shelter. He was a joy to be around and very much loved.
He is survived by his half siblings: Joan Exley and Richard Vogel of Mildred, Tom & Marie Vogel of Powell, Thelma Allis and her husband, Ronald of Ulster. Siblings Harold, Alvin, Doris, and Mary Alice Miller, and step mother, Gladys Vogel, have predeceased him.
He is survived by his daughter-in-law, Cheryl Vogel Petrulis of Dryden, N.Y.; Grandchildren: Heather (Dan) Colella, Sara (Timothy) Bosse, and James (Denise) Vogel; 5 great grandchildren, and 2 great great grandchildren, all of NY State.
Pennsylvania relatives include: Nephews: Craig & Kelly Exley of Alabama; Les Vogel of Horseheads, NY; Daniel & Steven Vogel of Towanda, Keith & Mary Jane Miller of Towanda; Randy & Valerie Miller of Monroeton. Nieces: Terri & Butch Brion of Liberty, Pa., Tammy & Jeff Lockhart of Towanda, Sherri Benjamin of California; Brenda Stabryla and her husband Frank of Mildred, Barbara Tourscher of Tunkhannock.
Services were held on Wednesday, May 19 in Rochester, N.Y. with both Military and Mason Honors.
