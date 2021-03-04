Russell J. Coolbaugh of 1450 Lake Road, Towanda, PA was called back to His Lord on Feb. 28, 2021 after battling cancer for nine years and fighting it with all the strength he had until The Lord saw it was time for the fight to end. He was in the company of his loving family and passed peacefully.
Born on Sept. 28, 1938 in Tunkhannock, Pennsylvania, he was the youngest son of Luther and Ethel (Knorr), Coolbaugh. As a child, he worked on his family farm, with his several brother’s and sisters. Upon graduating from Tunkhannock High School in 1956, he worked as a carpenter locally, also as a high-rise window washer in New York City.
On June 15, 1960, “Russ” married his sweetheart, Mary Ann Caines at Saint Joachim’s church in Meshoppen, Pennsylvania. The beloved couple, through good times and bad, spent nearly 62 years of devoted love and affection together. They raised a large family and remained devoted and loving to their children throughout the common “ups and downs” of marriage and family life.
On March 6, 1966, Russ became one of the original employees at Masonite Corporation in Wysox, Pennsylvania, where he remained as a felter and press operator until his retirement after 44 years of dedicated service in March of 2010.
Russ enjoyed the outdoors of Northeast Pennsylvania; he loved animals, hunting and fishing, gardening and the occasional “bullhead” fishing trip in Canada. He was known to adopt or rescue any stray dog or cat that would happen by his house. Russ’s greatest love, however, was his family. Together, he and his beloved wife, Mary, would host barbecues in the summer and legendary holiday meals in the winter, cooking for an ever-growing family of children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Russ was predeceased by his father, Luther, mother, Ethel, sisters Ruth (infant), Bertha, Elsie, Maybelle, Ethel, and brothers George, Olen, and Luther, “Luke”. Russ is survived by his adoring wife, Mary, daughters and respective spouses Mary (Rodney) Lewis of Litchfield, Sandra Coolbaugh of Laceyville, Ann Marie (David) Maynard of Wysox and sons Russell (Helen) Coolbaugh of Wysox, Michael (Rosanne) Coolbaugh of Laceyville and Shannon Coolbaugh of Philadelphia, PA. Russ is further survived by his brother, Gene (Sally) Coolbaugh of Meshoppen, sister, Sally Hartman of Virginia and several grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.
Abiding with Russ’s request, there will not be immediate services due to the current pandemic. A memorial Mass will be celebrated at a future date at Saints Peter and Paul Roman Catholic Church in Towanda and will be announced. In lieu of flowers, and in recognition of Russ’s fondness for animals, it is requested that contributions be directed to the Bradford County Humane Society, P.O. Box 179, Ulster, PA 18850 in memory of Russell J. Coolbaugh. Arrangements are under the direction of the Maryott-Bowen Funeral Home, Towanda, PA.
The family would like to extend their warm appreciation to Dena Miller and her staff at Craftmaster Federal Credit Union, for their guidance and unyielding assistance to Russ and Mary throughout a difficult journey that nobody wants to take. Additionally, Doctor’s Tim and Karen Hoffman and staff for their care and compassion, as well as Guthrie Hospice and James and Joseph Bowen of Maryott-Bowen Funeral Home for their patience, guidance and sincere compassion. Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.
