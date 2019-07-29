When someone you love becomes a memory, the memory becomes a treasure ...
Russell K. Howland, 68, of Neath, Pennsylvania, passed away on Friday morning, July 26, 2019 at the Geisinger Medical Center in Danville, Pennsylvania.
Russ was born on Sept. 13, 1950 in Meshoppen, Pennsylvania, a son of the late Kenneth D. and Musette (Ford) Howland. Russ was a graduate of the Northeast Bradford High School Class of 1968. On Jan. 6, 1979, he married Karla Allis and together they made their home in Rome, where he continued to operate the family dairy farm. Russ enjoyed hunting, spending time on the farm and treasured the time spent with his family.
Russ is survived by his wife of 40 years, Karla (Allis) Howland; his children, Jennifer (Wayne) Neuber, Kristy (Casey) McPherson, Kyle (Ginger) Howland, Joel (Amanda) Howland; his special grandchildren who brought him so much joy and affectionately called him their “Pappy,” Maisie, Emma, Cayden, Karmyn, Kale, Sydney and he was anxiously awaiting the arrival of Haiden Marie. Russ is also survived by his sister and brother-in-law, Elaine and Raymond Pennoyer and an aunt, Kay Fice.
Abiding with his wishes, there will be no services. Memories and condolences may be shared by visiting his guestbook at www.sutfinfuneralchapel.com.
Those who wish, may kindly consider a memorial contribution to the Northeast Bradford Student Loan Fund, c/o NEB School 526 Panther Lane, Rome, PA 18837 or the Neath Cemetery, c/o Richard Upham, 223 Upham Rd., LeRaysville, PA 18829 in loving memory of Russell K. Howland.
