Russell R. Andrus, 76, life-long resident of Towanda Township, PA passed away unexpectedly at his residence on Sunday morning, August 6, 2023. Russell Roy Andrus was born April 29, 1947 in Towanda, a son of the late Hugh and Ruth (Westbrook) Andrus. He attended Troy area schools until he was 14 when he went to work full time on the family’s dairy farm, Lady Andrus Farm with his father. On October 17, 1965 Russell married the former Carolynn Rouse in Monroeton. Together they shared 59 years of loving marriage and raised three children.
Russell was always a hard and dedicated worker and loved farming. Working with his sons and planting corn were some of his favorite times. Most important, was his family, especially spending time with his beloved grandchildren.
Russell leaves behind his wife, Carolynn at home, children; Vonda (Randy) Huffman of Laceyville, David Andrus and Brent Andrus both of Towanda, grandchildren, Randi Lynn Huffman (Derek Frederick) of Wyalusing, Paul (Jessica) Huffman of Tunkhannock and Adam (Danielle) Huffman of Monroeton, great grandchildren, Tucker and Kayden Huffman, a brother, Ken (Sue) Andrus of Towanda, sisters, Barb (Butch) Harkness of Gillette and Marjorie Andrus of North Carolina, special cousins, James and Mary Jean Andrus of Towanda, his canine companion Tyler as well as several nieces, nephews cousins and neighbors.
Besides his parents, Russell was predeceased by a beloved uncle; Jake Walborn.
Maintaining to Russell’s wishes, there will be no calling hours or funeral services.
A private family graveside service to honor Russell’s life will be held at the Mountain Lake Cemetery at the convenience of the family.
The Pepper Funeral home and Cremation Facility, 578 Springbrook Drive in Canton is assisting the family with arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Russell’s name may be directed to the Bradford County Humane Society, PO Box 179, Ulster, PA 18850.
Memories of Russell and condolences to his family may be left by visiting www.pepperfuneralhomes.com
