Russell “Stub” Crane, 88, of Troy, PA, West Burlington Township, passed away unexpectedly, Saturday, March 18, 2023, at the Guthrie Troy Community Hospital.
Russell P. was born March 17, 1935, in Canton a son of the late Robert E. and Jean (Baxter) Crane. He attended Troy Area High School and graduated with the class of 1952. On April 11, 1955, Stub, as he was known as by many friends and family alike, married the former Phyllis Spaulding in the Alba Church of Christ. He and Phyllis established a dairy farm in W. Burlington Township and together they raised four children and saw to the farm’s daily operations until 1995 when they sold the cows. He was a talented mechanic and in the 70’s established Stub Crane’s Sales and Service business working out of his shop near his home. Stub remain active for many years with dedicated service to the surrounding area’s communities. In earlier years, he enjoyed racing cars and hunting. Stub loved to tinker and could often be found working on old cars and tractors. His coffee group that gathered every morning at his workshop were very special times. Stub will be missed.
He leaves behind his wife, Phyllis of nearly 68 years, four children, Randy (Penny) Crane of Millerton, Sallie (Dave) Lynn of Ridgebury, Sue Crane of Horseheads, Mike (Shareen) Crane of Troy, seven grandchildren, four great grandchildren, two step-grandchildren and four step-grandchildren, several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Besides his parents, he was predeceased by a sister, Janet Packard, sisters-in-law, Betty Crane and Patricia Recard.
The family invites friends to call from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., Sunday, March 26, 2023, at the Pepper Funeral Home, 578 Springbrook Dr. in Canton. There will be no funeral Service. A private burial will be held in the Granville Center Cemetery at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, consider a memorial donation in Mr. Crane’s memory to the Granville Center Cemetery Association, C/O 487 Saxton Hill Rd. Granville Summit, PA 16926
