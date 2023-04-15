Ruth Ann Evans, 84, of Athens, PA, passed away on Thursday, April 13, 2023, at the Athens Health and Rehabilitation Center following an extended illness.
She was born on January 23, 1939, in Franklindale, PA, the daughter of the late Flander and Harriet Vanderpool.
Ruth enjoyed crocheting. She loved playing bingo, and was an avid fan of wrestling.
In addition to her parents, she is predeceased by her first husband Jack Johnson, second husband Ronald Evans, son Brian Johnson, Sr., daughter Sandy Benjamin, granddaughter Darcy Decker, and great-grandson Trenton Johnson.
Ruth is survived by her children Robin (Joe) Shults of Dushore, PA, Jackie (Norman) Brown of Owego, NY, Diane Sayres of Wellsboro, PA, Rhonda (Keith) Rogers of Sayre, PA, Barry Johnson of Spencer, NY, Brett Johnson of Towanda, PA, and Jason Johnson of Scranton, PA, daughter-in-law Linda Johnson of Sayre, PA, many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren.
A graveside service will be held on Saturday, April 22, 2023 at 10am at the Tioga Point Cemetery, 803 North Main Street, Athens, PA with Pastor Robert Nacci officiating.
Burial will follow in Tioga Point Cemetery, Athens.
Memorial donations may be made in Ruth’ name to the Alzheimer’s Association, 8180 Greensboro Drive, Suite 400, McLean, VA 22102 or www.alz.org.
