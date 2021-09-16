Ruth (Berry) Pierce, 96, of Springfield, PA, passed away on Friday, Sept. 10, 2021 at Twin Oaks Personal Care Home in Granville Summit, PA. She was the loving wife of the late Carl L. Pierce who passed away Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2009. The couple married March 23, 1946 and had 63 happy years together.
Ruth was born on February 2, 1925 in Berrytown, PA, daughter of the late Wesley and Grace (Allen) Berry. She and Carl were dairy farmers and also operated their own farm equipment dealership for many years. Ruth was a member of Faith Community (Wetona/Big Pond) Methodist Church and was a member of the Mt. Laurel Camping Club. She loved to travel and visited all the states in the Continental US.
Ruth is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, William and Elizabeth Pierce of Columbia Cross Roads; two granddaughters, Vanessa Pierce and her husband Thomas Cox of Ulster, Pa., Tricia Pierce and her companion Richard Fusare of Springfield, Pa.; two great-grandchildren, Kasey and Johnecca Fusare and Sabrina Fusare, several nieces and nephews, and special friends Wilma Young, Regina Jackson, and Marsha Martin. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Carl, brother Donald J. Berry, and sister Freda P. Ogden.
Services will be private and at the convenience of Ruth’s family. The Gerald W. Vickery, Jr. Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc. 1093 West Main St. Troy, PA has been trusted with the arrangements.
Ruth’s family would like to thank Twin Oaks Personal Care Home and Guthrie Hospice for the excellent care Ruth received.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Twin Oaks Personal Care Home1100 Cowley Road, Granville Summit, PA 16926 or to the Faith Community United Methodist Church c/o Judy Hulslander, 5711 Springfield Road, Columbia Cross Roads, PA 16914. To send condolences go to: VickeryFH.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.