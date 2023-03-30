Ruth Elaine Taylor Weingartner, 67, of Stevensville, PA passed away Monday morning, March 27, 2023, at the Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre, PA. Ruth was born at Mills Hospital in Towanda, PA on April 3, 1955, the daughter of Howard Taylor and Betty Gerould Taylor. She was a graduate of Northeast Bradford High School with the class of 1973. In early years, Ruth was employed by the Vandevort Mill in Laceyville. On October 21, 1978, she married Robert W. Weingartner Jr. in Rome, PA. Ruth was employed by the Northeast Bradford Elementary School cafeteria for 20 years until her retirement. She was a member of the Herrickville United Methodist Church and was a member of the Haigh’s Pond VFW Post No. 6824 Ladies Auxiliary. Ruth loved spending time with her family, going to the camper in Pulaski, NY with her grandchildren, quilting, and reading.
Ruth’s family includes, her husband of 44 years, Robert W. Weingartner Jr., children, Kimberly (Eric) Scheler of New Albany, Eryn Weingartner of Ulster, Dustin (Louise) Weingartner of Rome, grandchildren,
Clayton Scheler, Elton Weingartner, Keegan Slater, Amberly Scheler, Drake Weingartner, Carsen Weingartner, Dawcin Weingartner and Hudson Weingartner, her stepmom, Dolly Taylor, several aunts, uncles, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, and cousins.
In addition to her parents, Ruth was predeceased by her first husband, Eugene Allyn, brother, Wayne Taylor, and a sister and brother in infancy.
The family will receive friends Saturday, April 8, 2023, from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. followed by a memorial service at 11:00 a.m. at the Maryott-Bowen Funeral Home 217 York Ave. Towanda, PA with Rev. Helen Learn officiating. The family suggests that contributions be directed to the Herrickville United Methodist Church or the Herrick Township Volunteer Fire Company in Ruth’s memoy.
Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.
