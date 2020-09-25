On the evening of Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020, Ruth Irene (Sterling) Probst of Canton passed away peacefully at Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre surrounded by her loving family. She was 75 years of age. Born June 26, 1945 in Towanda she was the daughter of Edward and Irene (Layton) Sterling. Ruth had a big heart as far as people were concerned. She was “Mom” not only to her own five children, but to all of the young people in the neighborhood as well. Her concern for others led her to volunteer her services with the Canton and Troy ambulance companies. She was also a life member of the Canton Fire department, and along with her husband, Steve, served many years with the Canton Fire Police. Ruth was a big NFL fan and loved her Cowboys. She was also a big fan of NASCAR. Most importantly, she was very close to her family until the moment she left this world
Ruth is survived by her daughter, Penny (and David) Morgan of Canton; sons, Moe (and Joann) Mosher of Athens, Nathan Mosher of Athens, William (and Esther) Mosher of Columbia Cross Roads, and Albert Mosher of Troy; a brother, Edward (and Lorraine) Sterling of Towanda; sisters, Nancy Newberry of Towanda and Charlotte (and Gary) Parks of Towanda; 10 grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren and special companion, her cat, Pretty Boy. She was preceded in death by her parents, Edward and Irene Sterling, brother Foster and husband Steven.
A celebration of life will be held 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 27 at the Firemen’s Social Building on Springbrook Drive by the Canton fairgrounds on Rt 14, with Pastors John Hickok and Chris Gray officiating. The family will receive guests beginning at 1:30 p.m. The family will provide the flowers, and suggests that contributions in Ruth’s memory be directed to the Kalis Mission, 306 William Street, Towanda, PA 18848, visit morseandkleesefuneralhome.com.
