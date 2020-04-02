Ruth Joan Deemy, a life-long resident of Troy, Pennsylvania, passed away Monday morning, March 30, 2020, at the Guthrie Towanda Memorial Hospital. She was 82 years old.
She was born on Sept. 28, 1937, the daughter of the late John and Winifred (Pomeroy) Deemy. Ruth’s siblings, John Deemy, Mary Frances Vaughan and James Deemy, all predeceased her.
Ruth graduated from Troy High School and Centre College of Kentucky. She also received a masters in English from Mansfield University and both Bachelor and Master of Divinity from San Francisco Theological Seminary. Learning was a life-long pursuit; her mind always curious. Ruth taught English in Troy School District, was employed as a bookkeeper for both G.W Seeley Petroleum Company and later for VanDyne Oil.
Ruth’s greatest passions were music, reading and her beloved dogs. She began playing the trumpet when she was in third grade and never stopped collecting, learning, and playing any and all instruments. She was a past member of the Wyalusing Adult Band, the Wellsboro Town Band, the New Horizons Band, the Troy Town Band and loved to sing with the Endless Mountain Choral Society and the Troy Presbyterian Church choir. She was often seen about town walking her German Shepherds, her constant companions for much of her life, and taught dog obedience classes at the Bradford County animal shelter for many years.
Ruth is survived by many cousins, nieces, nephews, fellow musicians, neighbors and long-time friends whom she loved.
There will be a memorial gathering at a later date. The Gerald W. Vickery Jr. Funeral and Cremation Services, Inc., 1093 West Main St., Troy, Pennsylvania, has been entrusted with the arrangements. Send condolences at: VickeryFH.com.
