Mrs. Ruth Kintner Brown, age 93, of Bowling Alley Rd, Wyalusing, PA, passed away peacefully on Monday evening, April 4th, 2022, with her loving family at her side.
Ruth was born on June 28, 1928, in Wyalusing, PA, a daughter of the late Moses S. and Lydia Ingham Kintner.
Ruth was a graduate of the Wyalusing High School class of 1946. After high school she attended Mansfield State College. She met and later married Robert L. Brown Sr. of Wyalusing, PA, on April 24, 1948. This past year they celebrated 73 years of marriage.
Ruth was a member of the Wyalusing Presbyterian Church. She and Bob were blessed with 5 children. Ruth was a stay-at-home mom who loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren, baking chocolate chip cookies, and hosting family dinners.
Surviving:
Husband:
Robert Brown Sr. Wyalusing, PA
Two sons and daughters-in-law:
Douglas (Beth) Brown Wyalusing, PA
Robert (Pat) Brown Jr. Wyalusing, PA
Three daughters and sons-in-law:
Barbara Harvey and Ron Wixson Cheboygan, MI
Patricia and Bob Welliver Herrickville, PA
Janet Carlson Harleyville, PA
She is also survived by 11 grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren, and many beloved nieces and nephews.
Besides her parents she was predeceased by her sisters and brothers-in-law: Jane and John Corbett, and Louise and Francis Woznicki Jr., brother and sister-in-law: E. Ingham and Theresa Kintner, nephew (infant) Francis Woznicki III, and a grandson Randy J. Woodruff.
The family of Ruth wishes to greatly thank the kind and attentive staff at Wyalusing Personal Care Home and a special friend Pam and the caring Guthrie Hospice Staff.
Funeral Services will be held at the convenience of the family with interment in the Wyalusing Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be sent to the Wyalusing Presbyterian Church, PO Box 25, Wyalusing, PA 18853.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Homer Funeral Home, 83 Grovedale Lane, Wyalusing, PA 18853.
