“It took a lot of special qualities to make a mom, grandma, and great grandma. You had all of these:
gentle manners, love, kindness, and understanding.”
Ruth L. Johnson Driesbaugh, 95, of Ulster, PA passed away Thursday morning, December 15, 2022, at the Elderwood at Waverly Skilled Nursing Facility in Waverly, NY.
Ruth was born August 26, 1927, in Towanda, PA the daughter of Robert Ray Johnson and Mary (Lamphere) Johnson. During World War II, Ruth worked at Sylvania Electric in Towanda and was later employed by Blue Swan garment manufacturing in Sayre.
On July 26, 1946, Ruth married the “love of her life”, Robert H. Driesbaugh at the Ulster parsonage. They had 3 children, Patricia, Gary, and Lenora. Ruth and Bob enjoyed many years of traveling, camping, fishing, and “barbequing at the property”, and especially enjoyed their trips to South and North Carolina and Denver, Colorado. Ruth loved to crochet, read, work puzzles, play board games and cards, and visit her grandson Paul’s home for family campfires.
Surviving are her daughters and sons-in-law, Patricia and Frank Barrowcliff of Sheshequin and Lenora and Jim Lantz of Pensacola, Florida, daughter-in-law, Tina Driesbaugh of Barton, NY,
grandchildren, Jennifer, Jackie and husband Rich, Donald, Tabitha, Kyle and wife Debbie, Paul and wife Deneen, and Michelle and husband Jeremy,
great grandchildren, Justin, Ryan, Brad, Curtis, Darien, Aaron, Joseph, Kamden, Brayden, Brandon, Ian, Alannah, Julian, Elianna, and Cayson,
great great grandchildren, Randi, Colden, Claire, Devon, Travis, and Katie as well as 3 great great grandchildren, several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
In addition to her parents, Ruth was predeceased by her husband of 69 years, Robert H. Driesbaugh on August 12, 2015, son, Gary Driesbaugh on November 18, 2007, a brother in infancy, and a sister, Gertrude.
The family will receive friends Thursday, December 22, 2022, from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. followed by a funeral and committal service at 11:00 a.m. at the Maryott-Bowen Funeral Home 217 York Ave. Towanda, PA with Pastor Lloyd Vaughn officiating. Interment will be private in the Ulster Cemetery, Ulster, PA. The family suggests that contributions be directed to the Bradford County Humane Society, P.O. Box 179, Ulster, PA 18850 in memory of Ruth L. Driesbaugh. Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.
