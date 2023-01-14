“Death has been swallowed up in victory,”
“Where, O death, is your victory?
Where, O death is your sting?”
I Corinthians 15:54b, 55
Ruth L. Madigan-Norton, Age 92, formerly of Ulster, PA, passed away peacefully on January 3, 2023, at the Bradford County Manor. Ruth was born September 6, 1930, in Franklindale, PA daughter of the late Harry & Carrie (Pennell) Williams. She was married to the late Clifton Madigan and following his death she married Stuart Norton. Ruth was a true farmers wife working side by side with Clifton until his untimely death on the farm. She also worked briefly at American Silk and for the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture. She was a former member of the Independent Baptist Church in Towanda, Pennsylvania Grange and in her spare time she bowled in the Troy mixed league and enjoyed square dancing. She truly cherished the time she spent with her family and friends who will miss her dearly.
Survivors include two daughters, Anne Madigan of Troy, Marilee Neer of Russiaville, IN, two sons, Dean (Stacie) Madigan of Towanda, James Madigan of Towanda, stepchildren, Chris (Cindi) Norton of Burlington, Pamela (Rex) Kingsley of Ulster, Scott (Karen) Norton of Ulster, Julie (George) Demas of Ulster, several grandchildren and great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and her everyday heroes at Twin Oaks Personal Care Home and the Bradford County Manor.
She was proceeded in death by her parents, husbands, Clifton Madigan, Stuart Norton, sister Louise Crayton and a brother Clarence “Bus” Williams.
Family and friends are invited to gather from 11 AM to 12 PM on Saturday, January 21, 2023, at the Gerald W. Vickery Jr. Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc. 1093 West Main Street, Troy, PA 16947. She will be laid to rest with her husband Clifton at the Bradford County Memorial Park at the convenience of the family.
Memorial donations may be made in Ruth’s memory to the Parkinson’s Foundation, 1359 Broadway, Suite 1509, NY, NY 10018, Bradford County Humane Society, Route 220, Ulster, PA 18850 or to the Animal Care Sanctuary, 353 Sanctuary Hill Lane, Milan, PA 18831.
