Ruth (Sechrist) Machmer, 74, of Canton, passed away peacefully Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020 at her home while surrounded by her loving family. Ruth Ann was born in Roaring Branch on Jan. 1, 1946 to the late Paul Sechrist and Harriet (Ogden) Sechrist Roupp. She attended Canton Area Schools and graduated with the class of 1963. On April 6, 1963, Ruth married the love of her life, John “Jake” Machmer in Grover. Together they raised two children and shared fifty-seven blissful years of marriage. Ruth retired from Parker Hannifan where she worked for several years.
Ruth was a kind, loving soul. She enjoyed any times spent with her family and friends, especially at their cabin in Canada.
Besides her parents Ruth was predeceased by her step-father, Walter Roupp; brothers and sisters-in-law, Clifford (Hank) Sechrist, Clarence (Percy) Sechrist and Donald Sechrist.
Surviving Ruth are her children, Lavonna (Jeff) Smith and Todd Machmer both of Canton; grandchildren, Deanna (Matt) Doud of Jersey Shore, Heather (Justin) Walker of Roaring Branch, Alex Smith of Canton and Stephanie Waugh (Chad Allen) of Williamsport; great-grandchildren, Ethan, Carsen, Jaxon, Cady, Carley, Emilee, Maycee, Madison, Noah, Kam and Gavin.
In keeping with Ruth’s wishes all services will be private. The Pepper Funeral Home and Cremation Facility, Inc., 578 Springbrook Drive, Canton, is assisting the family with arrangements. Memorial donations in Ruth’s name can be directed to the Ward United Methodist Church, C/O Maxine Shedden, 474 Furman Road, Canton, PA 17724, the Ogdensburg Church of Christ, 13065 Rt. 14, Roaring Branch, PA 17765 or the American Cancer Society, 1948 E. Third St., Williamsport, PA 17701. Please share condolences and memories with the family at www.pepperfuneralhomes.com.
