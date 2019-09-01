Towanda, PA (18848)

Today

Cloudy skies with a few showers this afternoon. High around 75F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%..

Tonight

Showers this evening, becoming a steady rain overnight. Low 64F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.