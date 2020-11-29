Ryan Dallas Richie, 34, of Ulster, passed away Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020 at his home.
Ryan was born in Bossier City, LA on April 17, 1986 the son of Lee and Carol Williams Richie.
He was a graduate of Herndon High School in Herndon, VA and continued his education at Mansfield University in Mansfield, PA where he received his Bachelor of Criminal Justice degree.
Ryan was formerly employed by Americas Security in Towanda, Cargill in Wyalusing, PA and was employed for the past 8 years by Best Buy in Nichols, NY until the time of his passing. Ryan enjoyed spending time with family, water skiing, playing games, and movies. Hs favorite places to be were Lake Lamoka, and Disney World.
Ryan was the light of the room and was fun to be with. He could make everyone laugh without trying.
He was dearly loved by all and will be greatly missed.
Ryan’s family includes his parents, Lee and Carol Williams Richie of Martinsburg, WV, sister, Tiffany Renae (Chad) Mussmon of Purcellville, VA, brother, Lee Kenneth (Jordan) Richie of Martinsburg, WV, aunts, Joan (Walter) Schulze of Alfred Station, NY, Cindy Richie of Paxinos, PA, uncle, Kenneth (Jean) Williams of Wysox, a niece, 6 nephews, and several cousins. A private funeral service will be held at the convenience of the family. The family suggests that contributions may be directed to the Ulster United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 105, Ulster, PA 18850 in Ryan’s memory.
Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.