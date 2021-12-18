Ryan Eugene Bush, 34, of Asylum Township, PA died Tuesday, December 14, 2021 following a motor vehicle accident. Ryan was born in Towanda, PA on March 24, 1987, the son of Michael E. Bush and Kris S. Kissell Bush. Ryan was a graduate of Towanda Area High School with the Class of 2005 and subsequently served with the U.S. Air Force. He worked in the natural gas industry throughout the United States for several years, and at the time of his death was employed by M.E. Heyer Transportation of Asylum Township. Ryan enjoyed spending time with his family especially his niece and nephews, traveling, and camping. He was a New York Giants fan.
Surviving are his parents, Kris and Michael Bush, sisters, Kacie Tuttle and Becca Goodenow, nephews, Nolyn Tuttle, Rhys Tuttle, and Alexander Kissell, niece, Alyssa Kissell, maternal grandparents, Markita and Frank Heyer, paternal grandparents, Shirley Bush, Dale and Kim Bush, very special uncle, Craig (Betty) Bush, aunt, Tracy (Glenn) Badinger, uncles, David (Pam) Bush and Scott Kissell.
Ryan was predeceased by his brother, Dustin Kissell in 2015 and maternal grandfather, Gordon Kissell.
A private funeral service will be held at the convenience of the family. The family suggests that contributions be directed to Kali’s Mission, in care of Gary and Charlotte Parks, 306 William St., Towanda, PA 18848 in Ryan’s memory. Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.
