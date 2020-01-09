Ryan Patrick Fisher of Margate, Florida, passed away at home, quietly in his sleep, on the morning of Jan. 7, 2020. He will always be remembered for his passionate and energetic joy for life, and love for his family.
Ryan was born May 16, 1982, and was a member of the Athens Area High School Class of 2000, where he was active in football and wrestling. He received his BS degree in business and accounting from West Virginia University in 2005. At the time of his death he was a sales manager at Vista Motors in Margate, Florida.
Ryan is survived by his parents, Dr. Renee Fisher and John Fisher (Nikki Shadduck) of Athens; brother, Scott (Lauren) Fisher of Philadelphia; sisters, Kasey (Alex) Greenberg of Morgantown, West Virginia; Dr. Kelly Fisher (Trey Heren) of Pompano, Florida; Ashlee Fisher of Orlando, Florida; at home, daughter, Kelsee Ryan Fisher; domestic partner and love of his life, Danielle Jackle; and Kelsee’s siblings, Brianna, Joey, and Nico Jackle; grandmother, Margaret Fisher; and many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. In particular, Mary Alice Solomon enjoyed a very loving and special relationship with Ryan.
Ryan was predeceased by grandparents, Marlene Shadduck, John Shadduck, and P. Clint Fisher and uncles, Dave Fisher and Stag Shadduck.
A celebration of Ryan’s life will be held Monday, Jan. 13, 2020 in Margate, Florida, and in Athens, at a time and place to be announced at a later date.
The family requests that any donations be made payable to Kelsee’s godfather, Atty. Alex Greenberg, at 204 Stone Gate Circle, Morgantown, WV 26505, for Kelsee’s 529 college fund, or be made in Ryan’s memory to a charity of one’s choice.
