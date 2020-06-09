Sallie L. McQuay, 84, of Sayre, Pennsylvania, passed away on Monday, June 8, 2020 at the Sayre Health Care Center.
She was born June 6, 1936 in Williamsport, Pennsylvania, the daughter of the late Dale P. and Mable (Agnus) Oehrli.
Arrangements are incomplete and the full obituary will appear in a later edition of the newspaper. The family is being assisted by Lowery-Urban Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., Athens, Pennsylvania.
Memorial donations may be made in Sallie’s name to: Epiphany School, 627 Stevenson St., Sayre, PA 18840.
Those wishing to sign the E-guestbook, send flowers, or condolences may do so by visiting www.loweryfuneralhome.com.
