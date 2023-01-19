Sally Ann Bartron Rosencrance, age 86, of Laceyville, PA, passed away on Monday evening, January 16, 2023, at the Wyalusing Valley Personal Care Home in Wyalusing, PA.
She was born in Tunkhannock, PA on January 3, 1937, the daughter of the late John D. and Helen Bird Bartron. Growing up on the family turkey farm in Tunkhannock, Sally developed a strong love for animals. She attended Tunkhannock High School where she played clarinet in the band and would graduate with the class of 1954.
On September 4, 1954, Sally married the late Dale “Juby” Rosencrance (d. September 19, 1985) and moved to Laceyville where they would raise the family they had started together. She resided in there until 2019 when she moved into the Wyalusing Valley Personal Care Home.
Sally worked in the office at St. Agnes School for 32 years until her retirement in 2007. She was also a member of St. Mary’s Roman Catholic Church where she enjoyed singing in the choir.
In her free time, Sally enjoyed spending time outdoors, tending her flower and vegetable gardens and watching the birds gather at her bird feeder. She cherished the time she spent with her loving grandchildren, brothers, sisters, and numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews.
Sally is survived by her son, Matthew Rosencrance (Heather) of Wyalusing, PA; her daughters, Mabelle Rosencrance (Les Hotaling) of Wyalusing, PA, Eilene Sullivan (John) of Chula Vista, CA, Annette Rosencrance (Brian Sands) of Laceyville, PA, and Mary Robinson (Jason) of Laceyville, PA; her brothers Dan Bartron (Kathy) of AZ, John Bartron (Donna) of Tunkhannock, PA, and Bob Bartron (Pat) of IA; her sister, Debbie Bartron of FL; her sisters-in-law, Billie Chilson (LeRoy) of Towanda, PA and Kathe Bartron of Tunkhannock, PA; her brother-in-law, Barry Rosencrance (Peggy) of NC; her grandchildren, Jeremy Rosencrance (Sam) of Towanda, PA, Becky Leach of WA, Tifani Starr (Bobby) of Pittsburgh, PA, Matthew Rosencrance of NC, Angela Soothill (Chris) of NC, Kimmy Rosencrance of Ulster, PA, Cole Rosencrance (Krystal) of Towanda, PA, Joey Rosencrance of Wyalusing, PA, Amelia Hotaling of Dallas, PA, Emily Hotaling (Jeremiah Coats) of Laceyville, PA, Lanny Hotaling (Erica) of Towanda, PA, Jessica Hotaling (Rio Standefer) of Laceyville, PA, Patrice Hotaling (Jeremiah Layaou) of Tunkhannock, PA, Leon Edsell of MA, Daniel Edsell of Stevensville, PA, Amanda Rosencrance (Steven Altenhain) of Tunkhannock, PA, Miranda Rosencrance (Matt Durling) of Tunkhannock, PA, Stephanie Rosencrance of Tunkhannock, PA, Joe Rosencrance of Wyalusing, PA, Elizabeth Rosencrance of Sayre, PA, and Lilly Rosencrance of Sayre, PA. Sally is also survived by her nephew, Aaron Bartron (Kelly) of Tunkhannock, PA, as well as many great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, and extended family that she loved very much.
Along with her parents and husband, Dale, Sally was preceded in death by her sons, Dale “Pete” Rosencrance (d. June 23,1992), Lawrence “Larry” Rosencrance (d. December 3, 2017), and Pat Rosencrance (June 8, 2022); her brother, James Bartron (d. March 3, 2009); and her sister, Margaret “Peggie” Goldstein (d. 2022).
A memorial service for Sally will be held on Saturday, January 28, 2023, from the Sheldon Funeral Home, 459 Main St., Laceyville, PA 18623, at 2:00 PM with Father Jose Joseph Kuriappilly of St. Mary’s Roman Catholic Church officiating. Family and friends may call at the funeral home from 12:00 PM until the time of service.
Online condolences may be made at www.SheldonFuneralHomes.com.
