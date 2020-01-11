Sally Ann Fish Vanderpoel, 74, of 13866 Route 220, Towanda, passed away Wednesday evening, Jan. 1, 2020 at the Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre. Sally was born in Powell, on Feb. 28, 1945, the daughter of Edmund Fish and Kansas Barnett Fish. She was a graduate of Towanda Area High School and in early years was employed by the W.T. Grant Store in Towanda. Sally formerly served as postmaster in Stevensville and Hop Bottom, and was employed with the U.S. Postal Service for over 20 years until retirement.
She is survived by her sons, Anthony A. Vanderpoel, Edmund H. Vanderpoel and Raymond S. Vanderpoel all of Towanda; grandchildren, Dustin and Ryan Maxwell; sisters, Rebecca Trasco of Towanda, Sandra Joan VanDerlyke and husband, E. Wayne VanDerlyke of Wysox; as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins. Sally was predeceased by her daughter, Melynda Maxwell on Aug. 15, 2018; father, Edmund Fish on May 14, 1968; mother, Kansas McNamara on July 24, 2001; stepfather, Raymond L. McNamara on May 10, 1995; and brother-in-law, William Trasco.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020 at the Maryott-Bowen Funeral Home, 217 York Ave., Towanda. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Interment will be in Bradford County Memorial Park, Burlington Township. Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.
