Sally Ann “Honey” Johnston Dotter, 83, of Towanda, PA passed away Thursday, December 9, 2021 at the Bradford County Manor in West Burlington Township, PA. Sally was born August 4, 1938 in Elmira, NY the daughter of Guy Billy Johnston and Pearl Bender Johnston. She was a graduate and first valedictorian of the newly created Wyalusing Valley High School and from Mansfield State Teachers College. Sally began her teaching career with Main Elementary School in Athens and later taught the remainder of her career with the Towanda Area School District with many years of instruction dedicated to the Monroe-Franklin Elementary School in Powell. She was also a proud member of The Order of the Eastern Star.
Surviving are her sons, Richard K. Cook II and wife Joan of Towanda, Karl F. Cook and wife Linda of Monroeton, daughter-in-law, Cheryl B. Cook of Albany Township, stepchildren, George Dotter Jr. and wife Brenda of North Towanda, Michael Dotter and wife Tina of Boomer, NC, 7 grandchildren, several great grandchildren, step grandchildren and step great grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, Sally was predeceased by her husband George Dotter Sr., her former husband, Richard K. “Dick” Cook, son, Guy R. Cook, great grandson, Austin Jordan Cook, stepdaughter, Karen Baker, her brother, Bruce Ray Johnston and sister-in-law, Mae Johnston.
A funeral service will be held Wednesday, December 15, 2021 at 1:00 p.m.
at the Maryott-Bowen Funeral Home 217 York Ave. Towanda, PA. with Pastor Catherine Dawes of the Monroeton United Methodist Church officiating.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the funeral service at the funeral home.
Interment will be in Bradford County Memorial Park, Burlington Township, PA.
The family suggests that contributions may be directed to the Monroeton United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 3, Monroeton, PA 18832 in Sally’s memory.
Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.
