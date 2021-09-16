Sally Ann Ryan, 66, of Towanda, PA passed away Sunday evening, September 12, 2021 at the Skilled Nursing Unit of Guthrie Memorial Hospital, Towanda. Sally was born in Towanda on October 30, 1954, the daughter of William Shoemaker and Gloria Mosher Shoemaker. She was a 1972 graduate of Towanda Area High School and was formerly employed by the Wysox General Store, Finlan’s Tavern in Towanda, and the AM Vets in Asylum Township. Sally enjoyed spending time with her family, the outdoors, gardening, caring for her flowers, and fishing. Sally’s family includes her sons, Joshua W. Shoemaker and wife Felica of Towanda, Patrick J. Pernistti of East Smithfield, grandchildren, Xander, Xoie, Logan, Kiara, Taelynn and Jonstin, sisters, Helen Sitas and husband Chris of Wyalusing, Linda Muller and husband Tom of New York State and Rosemary Malinson and husband John of Florida
In addition to her parents, Sally was predeceased by her brother, Bill Shoemaker.
A private funeral service will be held at the convenience of the family. The family suggests that contributions may be directed to the American Cancer Society, Bradford Unit, 1948 E. Third St., Williamsport, PA 17701 in memory of Sally Ann Ryan. Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.
