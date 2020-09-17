Salvatore “Sal” J. Nicosia, 76, of Athens Township, died unexpectedly on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020.
Born on Wednesday, May 10, 1944 in Scranton, he was the son of the late Joseph and Eleanor (Cardoni) Nicosia. A mechanical engineer, Sal was employed at DuPont in Towanda from May of 1967 until his retirement in June of 2001. He had a passion for cars and even restored some classic cars of his own. Always involved in home improvement projects, Sal kept busy and when finished, his work was always impressive. After retirement, he enjoyed going out to dinner with friends and took great joy in being a part of the McDonald’s breakfast club in South Waverly. He was the happiest when he was surrounded by family and close friends. Sal will be remembered as a loving husband, father, and grandfather.
Survivors include his wife of 18 years, Marilyn (Durand) Nicosia of Athens; two sons, David Nicosia and his wife, Rebecca, of Johnson City and Mark Nicosia and his wife, Jillian, of Garnet Valley; two stepchildren, Kimberly Eyster and her husband, Dean, of Nebraska and Josh Sitas and his wife, Jennifer, of Herrickville; 11 grandchildren, Joseph, Mark, Thomas, Luke, and Jake Nicosia, Kailee and Austin Eyster, and Gabby, Jack, Charlotte, and Cash Sitas; and numerous cousins.
A memorial mass will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 18, 2020 at the Church of the Epiphany, 304 South Elmer Avenue, Sayre, with the Rev. Andrew Hvozdovic officiating. The family will receive friends from 9 a.m. at the church until time of service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, P.O. Box 96011, Washington, DC 20090-6011 or to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 42040, Oklahoma City, OK 73123. Arrangements entrusted to Lowery-Urban Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., Athens, visit www.loweryfuneralhome.com.
