“And it’s whispered that soon if we all call the tune
Then the piper will lead us to reason
And a new day will dawn for those who stand long
And the forests will echo with laughter”(Jimmy Page & Robert Plant)
Samantha Dwynwen (Sam) McAlmont was born in Providence, Rhode Island on October 27, 1967. She and her family moved to Towanda, PA in 1972 where she resided until she passed away peacefully, joining her brother Alex, on June 3, 2023.
She is sorely missed by her family and everyone in the community including her friends Lore and Ann Marie whom she relied on for friendship and support. She was the life of the party and will be remembered fondly by her friends for her “Sammerisms”.
During her years in Towanda, Sam was employed by Fairchild’s Hardware, a local Flower Shop, the VFW, the American Legion and Knight Out. Recently she became a professional caregiver for her mother Mona, a challenge she took on valiantly and with dedication.
Sam is survived by her mother, Mona McAlmont of Towanda, her daughter Shana and former son in law Geoff Buickus, as well as her beloved kitty Bear Bear. She also leaves behind siblings Adam and Amanda McAlmont and nephew Bram McAlmont of St. Augustine, Florida. She is also survived by her Aunt Wanda and her extended family as well as cousins and their families from her dad’s side.
Sam is predeceased by her father John McAlmont and his partner Jennifer Craig, her brother Alexander McAlmont, her former partner Jeff Roof, and her kitties Spirit, Ruby and Pumpkin.
Sam found her passion tending her yard and taking care of her flowers and plants. She also enjoyed birdwatching with her mother, listening to music and cooking delicious meals, including Mac and Cheese made from scratch.
The family plans no formal service at this time. In lieu of flowers, a tax deductible donation can be made in Sam’s name to the Endless Mountains Humane Rescue, 842 Brocktown Rd. Monroeton, PA 18832. Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.
