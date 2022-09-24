Softly in the morning you heard a gentle call, you took the hand God offered you and quietly left us all....
Samuel E. Brainard, 61, of Windham, Pa passed away peacefully at his home on Wednesday morning, September 21, 2022. Sam was born on November 22, 1960 in Sayre, Pa a son of the late Elwyn “Butch” and Mildred “Millie” (Hunsinger) Brainard. He was a graduate of Northeast Bradford High School class of 1979. During his high school years, he received his varsity letter and participated with the Boys Basketball, Cross Country and Baseball teams. He then continued his education at Johnson School of Technology in Scranton where he studied Drafting and Design work. It was during his high school years, Sam met and started dating the apple of his eye, Darcy Duffek. Sam and Darcy were married on February 26, 1983 and together they had shared many wonderful and happy memories. They enjoyed attending many years of Ryan’s school-related athletic events, and continued attending Penn State football games with Ryan during and after his college years. Sam found strength in spending as much time as he could with Ryan.
A kind and gentle spirit, Sam was a strong and a true example of perseverance. Thru his illness and the hard hills he had to climb he never gave up, he fought silently but was a strong man. Sam enjoyed gardening and always had cultivated beautiful gladiolas as well as having a well-manicured lawn. Once the yard work was done, Sam enjoyed an afternoon at home cheering on the Minnesota Vikings or watching the NBA with their family pet, Golden Retriever, Tebow. Sam also had a keen eye when it came to vehicle maintenance, and always made sure Darcy and Ryan were tending to and keeping their vehicles in tip top shape! He also enjoyed their yearly vacations to Dewey Beach, and camping with their camper and building a fire in the early evening hours to sit and enjoy. He treasured his family, he and Darcy always looked forward to visiting Ryan, Lindsay and the boys to watch his grandsons play ball or a round of golf.
Sam has left his handprint on our hearts, he will be greatly missed by his wife Darcy; his son and daughter-in-law: Ryan and Lindsay Brainard; his grandsons: Declan, Brooks, and a third grandson arriving in late February/early March 2023. siblings: Earlene and Chester Merrill; Suzi and Levi Frisbie, Cindy and Frank Robbins; his sister-in-law: Karen Brainard; brother-in-law: Brian Beckwith. His sisters-in-law: Carol Chaffee, Lonnette Sisler, Valerie (Jim) VanDeMark; step mother-in-law: Billie Duffek; several nieces, nephews and cousins also survive. Sam was welcomed into heaven by his parents; his infant daughter Colleen Ariette Brainard; siblings; Gary Brainard and Patricia Beckwith, brother-in-law, Donald Brown, and parents-in-law, John Duffek and Frances Duffek.
A period of visitation and time of sharing memories will be held on Sunday, September 25th from 2 – 5 pm at the Sutfin Funeral Chapel, 273 S. Main St., Nichols.
A funeral service and celebration of Sam’s life will be held on Monday, September 26th at 10 am at Shepherd Creek Chapel, 659 Route 34, Waverly, NY 14892. For those unable to attend his service they may watch his service at: https://my.gather.app/remember/samuel-brainard. Memories and condolences may be shared by visiting his guestbook at www.sutfinfuneralchapel.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.