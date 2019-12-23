Samuel Wandell, Jr., age 86, of Morris, Pennsylvania died Friday, Dec. 20, 2019 at the Bath VA Hospice, Bath, New York with his family by his side. He was born July 23, 1933, a son of Samuel and Francis Wandell and raised by Rev. Glen and Florence (Tice) Dewey. Samuel was a U.S. Army Veteran.
Surviving Samuel are a son and three daughters. Gary Wandell of Horseheads, New York, Deborah (Vince) Thomas of Morris, Pennsylvania, Holly (Kay) Wandell of Canton, Pennsylvania, Amy Roof of Towanda, Pennsylvania; nine grandchildren and eight great grandchildren; two brothers, Arthur E. Dewey of Bethesda, Maryland, Robert Wandell of Mansfield, Pennsylvania; and a sister, Tressa Giles of Mansfield, Pennsylvania; special friends Dwight Sharp of Liberty, Pennsylvania and Marshall Hulslander of Mansfield, Pennsylvania. He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, James Wandell and Donald Welch; a sister, Amanda Brace and a granddaughter, Kasey Wandell.
In honoring Samuel’s wishes, there will be no services. Burial will take place in the VA National Cemetery, Bath, New York. Memorial contributions in Samuel’s honor may be directed to VA Hospice Services, Bath, New York at www.pay.gov/public/form/start/46646309/
Buckheit Funeral Chapel and Crematory, 637 S. Main St., Mansfield, PA is assisting the family. www.buckheitfcandcrematory.com
