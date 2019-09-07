Sandra E. (Settelen) Borden, 79, of Granville Summit, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019, surrounded by her family at the Guthrie Troy Community Hospital. She shared 52 years of marriage with her late husband, Robert Borden Sr., prior to his passing in 2016. She was born in Abington, on Oct. 21, 1939, the daughter of the late Joseph and Cora (Vandervort) Settelen.
Sandy took great pride in helping others, whether she was serving as an EMT in the Morrisville-Yardley area, teaching CPR and First Aid courses or simply hauling students to and from school for over 10 years as a school bus driver. She was also a member of the Yardley-Makefield Fire Company Auxiliary for 26 years. In addition, she made plenty of time available for her family as a softball coach, Girl Scouts brownie leader, hunting/fishing partner and an incredible cook who made sure no one walked away hungry. Some of her hobbies and interests included gardening, bowling, raising her chickens and spending time around a good campfire. Out of all of Sandy’s accomplishments and attributes, her family was always most important.
Left to cherish her memory are her children, Barbara (Bryan) Deitrick, of Osage Beach, Missouri, Ann Borden, of Granville Summit, Robert Borden Jr., of New York City, and Joseph Borden, of Granville Summit; grandchildren, Sean, Jaymie, Kelly, Daniel, Derrick, Brendon, Holly and Amber; nine great-grandchildren and one great-great grandchild; brother, Jack (Pat) Settelen, of North Carolina; sister, Shirley (Bob) Ackeridge, of Florida; several nieces and nephews; her two beloved dogs, Princess and Stella; and many dear friends.
In addition to her parents and late husband, Sandy was preceded in death by four siblings, Cora, Joe, Betty and Doris. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made in Sandy’s name to the Humane Society, P.O. Box 179, Ulster, PA 18850.
In keeping with Sandy’s wishes, services will be private and held at the convenience of her family. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Wilston Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Mansfield, www.wilstonfuneralhome.com.
