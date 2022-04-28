Sandra Jean (Gowin) Miller, 79, of Towanda, Pennsylvania, passed away April 26, 2022, at the Bradford County Manor following a period of declining health.
Born March 1, 1943, in East Rochester, NY, Sandra was the daughter of the late William and Meriel (Evans) Gowin. After graduating from Troy Area Junior-Senior High School, Sandra was employed by GTE Sylvania until her retirement in December 2000 after 38 years of service.
Surviving are, her daughter and son-in-law, Angela and Alan Ottaviani of Wysox; grandsons, Enzo and Dante Ottaviani; siblings, Betty Vanderpool of Wysox, Carol (Dick) Minard of Towanda, Cheryl Ulrich of Allenwood, Muriel Coston of Sayre, Melinda Gowin of Newfield, NY, Jim Gowin (Dana Horne) of North Carolina, Leora (Don) Williams of North Carolina, Barb (John) Heyward of New Jersey, Debbie (Kenny) DeVuyst of Naples, FL, David (Ann) Gowin of Burlington, and Kris Packard (David Morris) of North Carolina. She is also survived by sisters and brothers-in-law, Doris Gowin, Keith (Maggie) Miller, Jack Miller, Neil Miller, and Dona (Ray) Fries, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, Sandra was predeceased by her husband of nearly 58 years, Dale Miller; daughter, Melissa Miller; her father and mother-in-law, Thomas and Ethel Miller; siblings, William Gowin, John Gowin, Richard Gowin, and Tom Gowin; sisters-in-law, Phyllis Poole and Lois Miller; and brothers-in-law, Lee Miller, Dana Miller, and Bill Vanderpool.
The family will receive family and friends Saturday, April 30th from 12:00PM to 1:00PM followed by a funeral service at the Maryott-Bowen Funeral Home, 217 York Avenue, Towanda, PA with Rev. Robert W. Martin officiating. Interment will be in Bradford County Memorial Park, Burlington Township, PA. Contributions can be directed to the Bradford County Manor Residents Activity Fund, 15900 Route 6, Troy, PA 16947 in memory of Sandra J. Miller. Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com .
