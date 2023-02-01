Surrounded by her family and those that meant the world to her, Sandra Jean Vaughan, 67, of Rome, Pa passed away on Sunday evening, January 29, 2023. Sandra was born on February 25, 1955 in Sayre, Pa a daughter of the late Charles F. “Frank” and Margaret “Jane” LaBarre. She was a graduate of Northeast Bradford High School class of 1972. Dedicated to serving others, Sandy continued her education at the Wilson School of Nursing in Johnson City. She graduated as a Registered Nurse in 1975. On August 16, 1975 she married the love of her life Elwood “Woody” Vaughan. Following their unity in marriage, they moved to Mifflin County where they began their life’s adventure. Sandy started her career as a Labor and Delivery nurse at the Lewistown Hospital. As her and Woody’s hearts grew, so did their family and they welcomed Brian and Eric. Shortly there after, she returned to nursing and began work at Maternal Family Health Services. While working and raising a family, she also assisted her husband in the operation of the Vaunholm Family Farm. Sandy faced her medical diagnosis with MS with strength and grace. She became an inspiration to many and shared her thoughts with a book she wrote titled “A View From My Chair”
A loving and devoted Christian, Sandra was involved in church no matter where she was living. Over the years, friendships were formed at the Atkinson Mills Methodist Church where she served as a Sunday School Teacher, Youth Leader and a member of the Bell Choir. In 2002, Sandy and Woody moved to Rome, Pa and became members of the Rome United Methodist Church. It was there she held various church offices including church historian and wrote many articles for the church newsletter. Sandy treasured the time spent with the friends she made through the Valley MS Support Group. She also loved watching all the wildlife from the back porch with a view from her chair. Her greatest treasure was being able to spend time with family and her heart would fill with love when her grandchildren were nearby.
Sandra will be greatly missed by her loving husband of nearly 48 years, Woody; her sons and daughters-in-law: Brian and Karen Vaughan of Sayre, Pa; Eric and Brittany Vaughan of Huntingdon, Pa; her grandchildren: Bricen Vaughan, Chase Semple, Kodi Johnson, Katie Crosson and Tucker Vaughan. Her siblings: David and Claudia LaBarre; Rosanne and Keith Felter all of Rome, Pa; Linda and Gary Hosley of Macon, Georgia; a sister-in-law: Arlene LaBarre. Many nieces, nephews and their families also survive.
She was predeceased by her parents; brothers Charles “Charlie” LaBarre and Richard A. “Dick” LaBarre.
Family and friends are invited to attend a period of visitation on Friday, February 3rd from 4 – 7 pm at the Sutfin Funeral Chapel, 273 S. Main St., Nichols. A period of visitation will also be held on Saturday, February 4th from 12 – 1 pm at the funeral home. A celebration of her life will follow at 1 pm with Pastor Larry Jennings and Pastor Phil Wanck, officiating. Those unable to attend may watch the live stream of the service at: https://my.gather.app/remember/sandra-vaughan
Memories and condolences may be shared by visiting her guestbook at www.sutfinfuneralchapel.com Those who wish may kindly consider a memorial contribution to the Valley MS Support Group, c/o Pam Secrist, 5430 Vetter Rd., Sayre, PA 18840 or the Rome United Methodist Church, c/o Mr. Rick Moore, PO Box 74, Rome, PA 18837 in loving memory of Sandra Jean Vaughan. Mr. Rick Moore, 1087 Main St, PO Box 74, Rome, PA 18837
