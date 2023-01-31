Sandra Jean Vaughan, 67, of Rome, Pa passed away on Sunday evening, January 29, 2023, surrounded by her loving family. Arrangements are incomplete at this time and are under the caring guidance of Sutfin Funeral Chapel, 273 S. Main Street, Nichols, New York. A complete obituary will be published at a later date.
Latest News
- A real zoodunit: Missing monkeys deepen mystery in Dallas
- Minnesota football players' discrimination lawsuit dismissed
- Unexpected Pennsylvania House speaker hopes to retain job
- Order aims to reduce wait times for professional licensing
- Memphis' SCORPION unit among many to draw scrutiny in US
- Last of 3 assault cases against ex-police inspector dropped
- Tyre Nichols' family to address additional police discipline
- Child welfare algorithm faces Justice Department scrutiny
Most Popular
Articles
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Online Poll
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
News Updates
Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.