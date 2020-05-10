Sandra Jeanne Forbes, 72, of Wysox, Pennsylvania, met her Lord and Savior on Tuesday, May 5, 2020.
She was born in Sayre, Pennsylvania, on July 28, 1947, the daughter of the late Perley Gilbert (Perk) Smiley and Frances May Barnes.
Sandra was a passionate person. She was passionate about everything in her life. Everything she did, she did with her whole being.
Sandy loved to quilt. She was one of the States Coordinators for the Nationwide “Home of the Brave” Quilt Project Programs. She would spend hours upon hours helping to provide quilts to comfort the families that lost their loved ones fighting in our military for our freedoms.
Although she loved her needle and working with her hands, her greatest love and passion was to her family, especially her grand and great-grandchildren.
Sandy is survived by her husband, Raymond Smith Forbes Sr. and her children, Raymond (Robbie), Jonathan and Michael; her daughters-in- law, Cheri and Michelle; and future daughter-in-law, Sally Leighton-Barton; her nine grandchildren, Dustin, Alicia, Clayten, Halley, Cheray, Keanu, Irene, Emma and Lillie; and her seven great-grandchildren, Ariana, Lisa, Hanna, Cayden, Olivia, Isabella and Emma Jo; her sister, Peggy Smiley Wright and her niece, Tammy Smiley. Besides her parents, she was predeceased by her grandson, Tucker Lee.
Sandy, Mom, Nana, Grandma, Sister, Aunt, Cousin, Friend, you will be missed by us all. You have given each and every one of us life lessons that we will hold dear to our hearts. You have molded your love into our hearts that we will cherish the rest of our lives. You will be cherished forever. Rest in Peace, our Love.
In memory of Sandy, please consider supporting a local charity in lieu of flowers. A life celebration will be held at a later date. Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.