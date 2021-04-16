Sandra Jo ‘Sandy’ Baker, 62, of Monroeton, PA, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, April 8, 2021 at the Geisinger Medical Center in Danville, PA.
Sandy was born on December 5, 1958 in Towanda, PA to Joseph Raymond and Doris Carr Baker. She was a graduate of Towanda Area High School, class of 1977. Following the passing of her mother, Sandy was employed in the deli of Hurley’s Market in North Towanda for the past 10 years.
Sandy looked forward to family gatherings, attending yard sales, visiting the library, fireman’s carnivals, rodeos, fishing, and bowling with family. Sandy was an avid animal lover, spent time collecting and receiving cat memorabilia, completing painting projects, crafting gifts and cards for family and friends, taking photos, and tending to her vegetable and flower garden.
She was known for her kind, compassionate spirit, and smile. As a final selfless act, she gave the gift of life to enhance the lives of others as an organ donor. A beautiful soul is never forgotten.
“There are hundreds of languages in all the world but a smile speaks them all. Joy comes to us in so many ways; a beautiful sunset, the scent of flowers, and the laughter of children. Wherever you roam, be happy, healthy and glad to come home. Keep Smiling.” — Sandy
Surviving are her sisters, Alice (Rodney) Allyn of Spring Lake, Noreen (Michael) O’Connor of Spring Lake, her uncle Richard (Donna) Wall of California, and several cousins of Towanda.
Nieces, Amanda Rae O’Connor of Minnesota, Sheena Allyn Hindman (Jeff) of Spring Lake, Shannon O’Connor Loving (Curtis) of North Carolina, Jessica Allyn DeSantis (Wade) of West Burlington.
Nephews, Jason Pierce (Kara) of Danville, Jeffrey Allyn (Lacey) of Athens, Sean O’Connor of Spring Lake.
Great Nieces, Ava, Aubrie, Bentley, Riley, Haleigh, Alexis, Haylea, Nora, Isabelle and Mia.
Great Nephews, Lil Curtis, Justin, Cameron, Brandon, Auston, Lindan, Landis, Draven, Landon, and Ivan.
Sandy was predeceased by her father, Joseph R. Baker on October 17, 2003, mother, Doris Carr Baker on June 13, 2010, sister, Martha A. Pierce on March 16, 1992, and nephew, Mark K. Williams.
A private family graveside service will be held at the Powell Cemetery, Powell, PA.
In lieu of flowers please send donations to the Monroeton Public Library, Bradford County Humane Society in Ulster, or to the Gift of Life Donor Program.
Memories and condolences may be shared by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.
