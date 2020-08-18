Late during the evening of Saturday, Aug.15, 2020, Sandra Lee (Seelye) McWilliams of Canton, passed away peacefully into the comfort of our Lord, while at her residence, surrounded by her family. She was 62 years of age, and currently resided with her son.
Sandy was born in Reading, Pennsylvania, March 20, 1958, the daughter of the late C. LeRoy and Irene (Reynolds) Seelye. She graduated from Canton Area High School in 1976, then furthered her education and pursued a career as a Licensed Practical Nurse. She was a familiar smiling face at Dr. Kirkowski’s Canton office for many years. She also opened her home, as well as her heart, to foster children.
Sandy will be lovingly remembered by her sons, Derek (Katie) McWilliams of Culpepper, Virginia and Joshua McWilliams of Canton; her brother, Scott (Cherie) Seelye of Shavertown, Pennsylvania; several nieces and nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews; as well as her Uncle Frank and Aunt Cha Babcock of Canton. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Michael Seelye and husband, Dave McWilliams.
A visitation and celebration of her life will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 21 at Morse and Kleese Funeral Home, 94 N. Center Street, Canton. State precautionary health recommendations will be observed. Contributions in Sandy’s memory may be directed to Guthrie Hospice, 421 Tomahawk Rd, Towanda, PA, 18848. Condolences at morseandkleesefuneralhome.com.
