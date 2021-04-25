Sandra Lee Morgan, 81, of Derby, CT, passed away peacefully on Sunday, April 11, 2021 at St. Vincent’s Medical Center in Bridgeport, CT after a brief illness. Sandra was born in Towanda, Pennsylvania on Aug. 24, 1939. She was a graduate of St. Agnes High School. She left Towanda to make a life in Philadelphia where she worked for the city government for many years up until her retirement. She was preceded in death by her parents, Hart T. Moran and Nellie Mulcahy, her husband, Joseph Morgan, her late daughter Kelly Morgan, sisters, Jane Jackson, Inez Lewis and brothers, Richard Moran, Joseph Moran and Theodore Moran. She leaves to cherish her memory, granddaughter Alexandra Morgan-Macauda, son-in-law Angelo Macauda of Derby CT, sisters, Ellen McKeon of Mountain Top, PA and Kathleen Hackett of Philadelphia, PA. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her Funeral Mass on Tuesday, April 27, 2021, at 11 a.m. at the Church of the Assumption, 61 N. Cliff St. in Ansonia, CT. The Spinelli-Ricciuti/Bednar-Osiecki Funeral Home in Ansonia has been privileged with the arrangements. To sign Sandra’s guestbook or to share a memory, please visit www.spinelliricciutifh.com.
