Sandra Lee (Smiley) Popolow, Age 79, of Armenia Mountain, passed away peacefully at home Sunday, with her loving family at her side. Sandra was born September 22, 1942 in Granville Summit daughter of the late Leon & Marjorie (Allen) Smiley and was a graduate of Troy High School. She was retired from JC Penny’s where she worked as a manager and also in the catalogue department in the Troy and Towanda stores. Sandra was a member of the Austinville Union Church, Red Hat Society and the American Legion Auxiliary. In her spare time she loved to travel and spending time at their Florida home.
She and Richard Popolow were married at their home on Armenia Mountain on August 8, 2008 at 8:08 PM and they enjoyed the past 13 years together.
Surviving are her loving husband Richard of Armenia Mountain, her son and daughter-in-law, Van & Tammy Garrison of Henderson, NV, a daughter and son-in-law, Julee & Raymond Burns of Troy, PA, stepsons, Christopher Popolow of Galloway, NJ, Michael Popolow of Wildwood, NJ, her four grandchildren, Ashlee, Amanda, Gage and Garrett, a sister Joyce Meeker of Canton, PA, several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Sandra was proceeded in death by her parents, her first husband Harold “Lefty” Garrison and a sister Barbara Eiffert.
Family and friends are invited to call from 1 to 2 PM Saturday, February 26, 2022 at the Austinville Union Church. Her service will be held at 2 PM with Reverend Ken Marple officiating. Memorials in Sandra’s name may be made to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 42040, Oklahoma City, OK 73123 or to the Troy American Legion/VFW, 1 Veterans Drive, Troy, PA 16947.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Gerald W. Vickery, Jr. Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc. 1193 West Main Street, Troy, PA 16947
