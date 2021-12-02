Sandra Louise Snyder Niuman, 78, of 2138 Irish Ridge Road, Wysox, PA passed away Wednesday, November 24, 2021. Sandra was born in Glenolden, PA on February 11, 1943, the only child of the late George Snyder and Margaret (Heinrich) Snyder. She was a graduate of Interboro High School in Philadelphia, PA and was later employed by an automobile dealership in Philadelphia. Sandra was employed by Masonite Corporation in Wysox, PA for many years. She was a former member of the Wysox Presbyterian Church and served as a volunteer with T.A.C.O. for many years. Sandra enjoyed gardening and painting in watercolors and oils and cared for dozens of stray cats through the years.
She is survived by her husband, Thomas E. Niuman Sr., daughter, Sharon (Russell) Cotton, of Raleigh, NC, granddaughter, Alexa (Eric) Howe of Raleigh, NC, stepchildren, Kenneth H. (Diane) Niuman of Carrollton, OH, Thomas E. Niuman Jr. of Greentown, PA, step grandchildren, Thomas E. Niuman III of State College, PA, Olivia Renee Niuman of Washington, DC, Sean (Gillian) Niuman of Washington State, and Lindsey (Andrew) Tolman of Washington State. The family will receive friends Saturday, December 4, 2021 from 11 am to 1 pm followed by a funeral service at 1:00 p.m. at the Maryott-Bowen Funeral Home, 217 York Ave. Towanda, PA with Rev. Robert W. Martin officiating. Interment will be in the Wysox Cemetery, Wysox, PA. Sandra was a dedicated animal lover, and in lieu of flowers donations to your favorite local animal charity are suggested. Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.
