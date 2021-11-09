Sandra “Sandy” Gail (Lilley) Cady, age 75, of Towanda, PA passed away peacefully Friday evening, November 5, 2021 in Hospice Care at the home of her daughter and son-in-law in Vestal, NY with many of her beloved family members by her side.
She was born on February 28, 1946 in Union City, PA, daughter of the late Lewis Lilley and Geraldine (Smith) Lilley. She was a Union City High School graduate as well as a graduate of Erie Business School. She and her husband, Wallace Cady, were married on August 22, 1965 by her brother, the late Rev. Dr. Reginald Lilley. They settled in Towanda following their honeymoon.
Sandy loved attending family gatherings and events/activities of her daughters and grandchildren. She loved sharing family photos, her granddaughters’ artwork, and stories about her family with friends. It was a blessing for her to hold and see her one-week-old great-grandson just days before she was welcomed into the arms of the Lord for all eternity.
She was a former member of the First United Methodist Church of Towanda where she conducted crafts at Vacation Bible School, Jay-n-cees, and Order of the Eastern Star Chapter #76 Towanda. She was instrumental in the institution of the Endless Mountains Assembly of the International Order of the Rainbow for Girls as well as a Mother Advisor for the Assembly.
Sandy was employed by Perry Chevrolet in Wysox before staying home to raise their daughters. Then she worked at Martin Oil Company, Welles Mill Oil Company, and Northern Tier Counseling. After retiring she enjoyed traveling with her beloved husband in their motorhome and being a part of the Torrey Oaks RV Resort community in Bowling Green, FL. After retirement they worked seven summers in Dolly Parton’s theme park, Dollywood in Pigeon Forge, TN followed by seven summers in Six Flags Darien Lake in Darien Center, NY where she had been a Team Lead in Guest Relations.
As a Santa “groupie” she enjoyed attending Santa schools and conventions with her husband “Santa Wally.” They were Charter Members of the Clan Claus Society, participating in the Niagara Celtic Festivals for at least ten years.
For over 30 years she was the Judge of Elections for Towanda Township. She also enjoyed being the advisor for the Towanda Area High School K-Dettes for a number of years.
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother Rev. Dr. Reginald Lilley and her sister, Carolyn Lilley as well as her father-in-law Donald Cady; mother-in-law Maxine (Wallace) Cady; sisters-in-law, Cynthia Cady and Carol (Caley) Lilley.
Surviving are her husband of 56 years Wallace Cady; a daughter, Sherilyn (Cady) DeHart, husband Tony, of Vestal, NY; a daughter, Becky (Cady) Wright, husband Jeff, of Apex, NC; 6 grandchildren, Ciara DeHart Nelson, husband Zach, Serina DeHart Nelson, husband Chad, Luke DeHart, Logan DeHart, Eric DeHart, Abby Wright, Evie Wright, and 4 great-grandchildren, Andrew, Bernadette, and John Paul Nelson (children of Ciara & Zach), and Francis Nelson (son of Serina & Chad); sister-in-law, Bonnie Basl, husband Tom; a niece; and three nephews.
Due to the fact that Sandy’s great-grandchildren ages three and under will be present, the family requests masks be worn inside the funeral home.
The family will receive friends at Maryott-Bowen Funeral Home, 217 York Ave, Towanda, PA on Friday, November 12 from 7:00 to 9:00 p.m. and Celebration of Life also at Maryott-Bowen Funeral Home on Saturday, November 13 at 12:00 p.m. with a graveside service to follow at Wysox Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorial donations may be made in Sandy’s name with checks made out to Bradford -Sullivan Counties’ OYW, Inc Treasurer. Mail donations to Debbie White, OYW Treasurer, 446 Tip Top Road, Towanda, PA 18848. OYW has a special place in Sandy’s heart, since she has been involved with the program in various capacities over the years and was on the original committee in 1966 that founded the Bradford County Junior Miss Program, later becoming the Bradford-Sullivan Counties Outstanding Young Woman Program.
Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.
