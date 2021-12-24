Sara Annette Shumway, 87, of Patton Hill Rd., Towanda, passed away on December 23, 2021 at the Bradford County Manor in West Burlington Township, Pennsylvania.
She was born July 12, 1934 in Barton, New York, daughter of the late Laurence Eugene and Irene Naomi Carman Brown. Sara attended Troy Area School District graduating with the class of 1951. Sara married Durland Karl Shumway on August 19, 1951, and raised their five boys in Butler, Pennsylvania and Piscataway, New Jersey. She graduated from Rutgers University with a BA in Psychology and worked for Bell Labs Human Research and Development and as a consultant with AT&T.
Sara was a substitute teacher for many years with both Wyalusing and Towanda School Districts. She especially enjoyed working with the Life Skills Class at Towanda High; reading with them, giving them gifts, and teaching them about the family bear named Meesho that her father Laurence raised from a cub.
Sara liked reading, photography and spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She hosted many picnics and holiday meals for her large family at her farmhouse.
Sara is survived by her children, Durland (Carlyn) of Bellefonte, Byron (Gayle) of Towanda, Peter (Patricia) of Monroeton, Steven (Linda) of Derry, New Hampshire, and Michael of Roanoke, Virginia; her grandchildren, Jack, Kristopher (Jessica), Amanda (Gabe), Clayton (Trisha), Alicia (Eric), John, Matthew, Callie and Annie, 16 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great grandson. Sara is also survived by her brother, L. Duane (Shirley) Brown, her sister-in-law Mabel Brown and many nieces, nephews and cousins. She was preceded in death, by her parents, her husband Durland Karl Shumway, her granddaughter Kristy Lynn, her sister, Arlene, and her brothers and sister-in-law, Donald and Kenneth (Zelda) Brown.
The family will have a private service at Mountain Lake Cemetery, Burlington, Pennsylvania at a later date. Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.
