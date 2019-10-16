Sara Marie “Sally” Freer Malloy, 55, of 307 Pine St., Towanda, spread her wings to go home with the Lord, on Monday morning, Oct. 14, 2019 at her home, with her loving children by her side, after a long-extended illness of many kinds.
Sara was born on March 17, 1964 in Mount Holly, New Jersey one of seven children to the late William Charles Freer and Faith Ann Swartwood Freer.
Sara is survived by her husband, William H. Malloy Sr.; eight loving children, Sara Marie Malloy, Margaret Ann Lane (Dighton), Lee Ann Malloy, Christine Malloy (Liza) Charlene Huber (George), Alyssa Marie Malloy, William Harry Malloy Jr., and her youngest, Brianna Lynn Grogan (Austin).
Sara was a blessed grandmother of 10 loving grandchildren, Quynten, Athena, Mason, Herbie, Skyler, Jacob, Ivan, William, Tiana, and Kenneth; sisters, Faith Ann Freer, Margaret Lawless; brothers, Russell Freer, Andrew Freer, William Freer, Robert Freer; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and close friends.
Anybody that knew Sally knows that she was known for her kindness to all, and if she had it to give she gave it! She would even give the shirt off her back.
Sara always wore a smile on her face, she lived life for her loved ones, which is what she enjoyed the most.
Sara loved the outdoors, and time with her children, and grandchildren. She especially enjoyed watching her grandchildren play.
The beauty of her reflection shined upon everybody. Sara will be greatly missed, and forever loved.
A private funeral service will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are under the direction of the Maryott-Bowen Funeral Home, Towanda. Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.
