Sarah “Ann” Jones Barnes, 89, a well-known resident of Lake Wesauking, Wysox Township, PA passed away Monday, August 7, 2023, at the Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre, PA. “Ann” as she was known by her family and friends was born in Shamokin, PA on August 5, 1934, the daughter of Russell Jones and Sarah Hoover Jones. She was a graduate of Shamokin High School. On October 2, 1954, Ann married H. Sherman Barnes in Shamokin. Together, they operated their family farm in Wysox Township for many years and enjoyed raising sheep. In early years Ann was employed by the Agway Farm Supply Store in Wysox and later served as secretary for the Wysox Elementary School for 25 years until her retirement.
Ann and Sherman were active members of the West Warren Congregational Church and enjoyed working the church dinners held there. They also enjoyed their annual trips to Maine and round and square dancing for many years. Ann formerly served as Bible School Director at the North Rome Wesleyan Church and as a choir member with the Wysox Presbyterian Church. Ann enjoyed reading publications, sewing, and painting in oils in her leisure time. Ann’s family includes her daughters,
Gwen Louise Sheehan and husband Kevin of Lake Wesauking, Joan Leslie Dinse and husband William Edward Dinse of Lake Wesauking, grandchildren, Luke (Elizabeth) Sheehan, Abby (Ryan) Butts, Scott Dinse (Michelle Harrison), Wade (Emily) Dinse, Molly (Jared) Marshall, Rebekah Dinse and William Dinse, great grandchildren, Declan and Eoin Sheehan, Dawson, Avery, and Riley Butts, Hazel and Silas Dinse, Malcolm, Bennett, and Owen Marshall.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her beloved husband of 68 years, H. Sherman Barnes on May 31, 2023, and sisters, Dorothy Schmieg and Mary Lou Snyder.
A graveside service will be held Friday, August 18, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. at Bradford County Memorial Park, Burlington Township, PA with Rev. Robert W. Martin officiating. The family suggests that bequests be directed to the West Warren Congregational Church or the Shriner’s Children’s Hospital in memory of Sarah “Ann” Barnes. Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.
