Mrs. Sarah Gibbons Price, age 79, of Wyalusing, passed away peacefully at her home on Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020, surrounded by her family. Sarah was born on Sept. 18, 1940, in Brooklyn, New York, a daughter of the late Larry and Anna Giordano Gibbons. She attended the Bay Ridge High School. After school, she met and later married Lester Price of Brooklyn, New York, on Dec. 10, 1957. They recently celebrated their 62nd wedding anniversary last year.
Sarah was a homemaker and a loving spouse and mother. She loved spending time with her daughters and her husband. She greatly enjoyed her time working as a teacher’s aid at the Wyalusing Valley Elementary school. She also really enjoyed shopping and bargain hunting. She was well known for her decorating and interior design abilities, she also liked gardening and landscaping.
Sarah was a member of Our Lady of Perpetual Help Parish, and a past member of the Altar and Rosary Society. She was a member of the American Legion Post No. 534 Ladies Auxiliary, and a member of the Wednesday Club.
Surviving are spouse, Lester Price, at home; daughters, Ann Marie Dancear, Pittsburgh, Debbie and Donald Surrett, Wyalusing, Kathy Secules, Washingtonville, Diane and Curt Showalter, Wyalusing; brother, Larry Gibbons, Brooklyn, New York; sisters and brothers-in-law, Marion and Sal Corteo, Fort Lauderdale, Florida, Barbara and Tony Speciale, Staten Island, New York, Joan Castro, Fort Lauderdale, Florida; grandchildren, Christopher, John, Joey, Michael, Justin, Dennis, Jeremy, Lester IV, Sarah, Donnie, Devin, Nicholas, and Nathan; 11 great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by infant twin sons, James and Joseph; as well as her son, Lester Price III in 2002; son-in-law, Todd Secules; and brother, Michael Gibbons.
A transferal service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, from the P. Dean Homer Funeral Home, 1 Grovedale Lane, Wyalusing, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 2:30 p.m. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Wyalusing, with Rev. Peter Tran, her pastor presiding. Interment will follow in the Wyalusing Cemetery.
Friends and family may call from 12 p.m. until the start of the transferal at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, at the P. Dean Homer Funeral Home, 1 Grovedale Lane, Wyalusing. Memorial contributions may be sent in her memory to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or online at https://www.stjude.org/donate/donate-to-st-jude.html?sc_icid=header-btn-donate-now. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the P. Dean Homer Funeral Home, 1 Grovedale Lane, Wyalusing, PA 18853. To send condolences or sign the e-guestbook, please go to www.homerfuneralhome.com.
