Sarah L. “Sally” Schneider, age 81, of Towanda, PA, and formerly of Mercur Hill, Herrick Twp., passed away on Wednesday afternoon, July 27, 2022, at the Guthrie Towanda Hospital Skilled Nursing Unit, surrounded by love and her family at her side.
Sally as she was known by her family and friends was born on November 11, 1940, in Philadelphia, PA, a daughter of the late Wayne Alfred and Helen Viola Wall Keller. She grew up in Quakertown and then graduated from the Quakertown High School a member of the class of 1958. She married John C. Schneider Jr. of Richlandtown, PA, on April 4, 1959, in the United Church of Christ in Perkasie, PA. They started farming and made their home in Quakertown, PA, before moving to Bradford County in 1961. They enjoyed 44 years of marriage before John’s passing on November 9, 2003.
When Sally first moved to Bradford County she worked at the former W.T. Grant Store and Sears before embarking on her career at the former GTE Sylvania Plant in Towanda. She started at Sylvania on March 5, 1962, drawing moly fine wire. She worked in different departments before retiring as a Chem Lab Operator in 1999 after 37 years of service. She also was a dedicated wife and mother and worked beside her husband on their dairy farms.
She was a member of the Wysox Presbyterian Church and the Sylvania Quarter Century Club. She was also a former member of the Order of the Eastern Star.
Sally enjoyed all her animals and all of God’s creatures, however her greatest joy was spending time with her family. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend and will be missed by all who knew her.
Surviving: Two daughters and sons-in-law: Susan & Jack Coates, Wyalusing, PA; Judy & Vance McGee, Monroeton, PA; Three grandchildren: Diana Rizzo Petlock Wyalusing, PA; Matthew McGee, Monroeton, PA; Megan & Jared Lines, Towanda, PA; Two great grandchildren: Caleb Petlock, Wyalusing, PA; Anna Petlock, Wyalusing, PA; Two step grandsons: Bryan Coates & Tre Allison, Wendell, NC; Jack & Melinda Coates, Towanda, PA; Brother: Wayne T. Keller, Souderton, PA; She is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Besides her parents and husband she was predeceased by an infant daughter, Stephanie Helen in 1964 and a 9 year old brother, Edward Franklin “Teddy” Keller on March 4, 1943. She was also predeceased by her father-in-law and mother-in-law, John C. and Florence Mease Schneider, and a sister-in-law, Jean Keller on January 16, 2022.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, July 30, 2022, at 1:00 PM in the Wysox Presbyterian Church, with the Rev. Robert Martin officiating. Interment will follow in the Wysox Cemetery where she will be laid to rest beside her beloved husband John.
Family and friends may call on Saturday, July 30, 2022, from 11:00 AM until the start of the service at 1:00 PM in the Wysox Presbyterian Church.
Memorial contributions may be sent to the Bradford County Human Society, PO Box 179, Ulster, PA 18850 or to the Wysox Cemetery, c/o Vaughn Hollenback, 1533 Lake Road, Towanda, PA 18848.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Homer Funeral Home, 206 Water St., Dushore, PA 18614.
To send condolences or sign the e-guestbook, please go to homerfuneralhome.com.
