Sarah Vincent Herman, 89, of 125 Colonial Drive, Towanda, PA passed away early Sunday morning, March 19, 2023, at the Skilled Nursing Unit of Guthrie Towanda Memorial Hospital.
Sarah was born January 11, 1934, in Towanda, PA the daughter of George and Mary (Wilcox) Vincent.
In early years, Sarah was employed by Fontaine Weaving in Towanda and later by Country Creations in Towanda. She enjoyed cooking, canning, crocheting, and in early years hunting, and fishing.
Sarah’s family includes her children, Arnold (Carla) Brimmer of Towanda, Mary (Joseph) Lane of Milan, Vickie Heeman of Laceyville, Benjamin (Monica) Bailey of New Albany, Tim Brimmer of Big Flats, NY, Terry (Pat) Brimmer of Corning, NY, several grandchildren, great grandchildren, step grandchildren, and step great grandchildren, sisters, Lottie Davenport of Towanda, Cora (Edward) Dodge of Towanda, Genevieve Sikora of Towanda, special niece, Monica Hoodak as well as several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
In addition to her parents, Sarah was predeceased by her husband, Clyde T. Herman, son, Ronald Vincent, stepson, James Herman, son-in-law, John Heeman, daughter-in-law, Cathy Brimmer, brothers, William, James, LaVerne, and Fred Vincent, brother and sister-in-law, Wilson (Barbara) Vincent, sister, Pearl Vanderpool, sister and brother-in-law, Anna (Joseph) Sansalone, and brother-in-law, Ed Sikora.
The family will receive friends Friday, March 24, 2023, from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. followed by a funeral service at 1:30 p.m. at the Maryott-Bowen Funeral Home 217 York Ave. Towanda, PA with Pastor Rose Benjamin officiating. Interment will be in Bradford County Memorial Park, Burlington Township, PA.
Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.
