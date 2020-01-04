Savanna (Jennings) Parker, 31, of Wellsboro, formerly of Canton, passed away unexpectedly Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019 following a courageous and spirited battle with addiction. “Addiction is the only Prison where the locks are on the inside.”
Savanna Sue was born March 23, 1988 in Towanda, to Stephen and Vickie (Chaapel) Jennings. She grew up on her family’s dairy farm in LeRoy Township and attended Canton Area Schools, where she graduated with the class of 2006. After high school she attended Mansfield University and received a bachelor’s degree in English in 2010. Savanna was employed by PRSM Healthcare System’s in Wellsboro and in earlier years worked at the Bradford Recovery Center in Millerton.
Savanna cherished time spent with her family and friends, especially her son Kannon, who was her whole world. She was an individual who helped countless people in her lifetime with their struggles with addiction, but was unable to rescue herself. Her loving family fought alongside of her, through all the ups and downs during her battle. She was an enthusiastic reader, loved journaling and had a strong faith in her Lord and Savior. Lately, she attended several area churches and was a member of the Canton Church of Christ (Disciples of Christ).
Savanna was predeceased by her brother, Brent Jennings; his special friend, Jessica Marshall on Aug. 24, 2003; and her maternal grandmother, Patricia Chaapel.
Surviving Savanna is her son and love of her life, Kannon; her parents, Stephen and Vickie Jennings; a brother, Chad (Krista) Jennings all of Canton; a sister, Alonna (Nick) Dillabough of Big Flats, New York; maternal grandparent, Charles Chaapel of Leroy; paternal grandparents, Donald Jr. and Barb Jennings of Canton; special nephews, Blake, Driver and Charlie Jennings; the father of her son, Anthony Parker and his daughter, Akia; as well as numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and countless dear friends.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to noon Monday, Jan. 6, 2020 at Pepper Funeral Home and Cremation Facility, 578 Springbrook Dr., Canton. A funeral service will follow at 12 p.m. with Pastor Nancy Beahm officiating. Burial will be held in the East Canton Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, consider a donation in Savanna’s loving memory to Harbor Counseling, 7095 PA Route 287, Wellsboro, PA 16901 or Fellowship Bible Church, c/o the Tyler Brown Memorial, 121 Mudcreek Rd., Troy, PA 16947. Please share memories and condolences at www.pepperfuneralhomes.com.
