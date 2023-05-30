Scott Allen O’Connor, 60, of Wysox, PA passed away peacefully Sunday May 28, 2023, at his home.
Scott was born in Towanda, PA on March 31, 1963, the son of the late Kenneth George O’Connor and Beverly Jean Roof O’Connor. He was a graduate of Wyalusing High School and in early years was employed by Whipple Brothers in Laceyville, PA. He was later employed by Arrow United Industries in Wyalusing, PA for over 20 years. Scott was an avid Penn State fan.
Scott is survived by his brother, Gregory O’Connor, sister, Gail (Jack) Vanderpool, nephews, Brad (Miranda) O’Connor, Shane (Victoria) Terascavage, niece, Alicia Terascavage, and great niece, Reagan O’Connor. A private funeral service will be held at the convenience of the family. Interment will be in Camptown Cemetery, Camptown, PA. Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.
